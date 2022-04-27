Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.27

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 3675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.44.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,082 shares of company stock worth $119,067 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 219,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,870,000 after buying an additional 4,051,981 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,089,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,311,000 after buying an additional 1,506,851 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,192,000 after buying an additional 125,184 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 92.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,380,000 after buying an additional 2,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $65,866,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.