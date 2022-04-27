MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS Instruments updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.040-$2.520 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.04-2.52 EPS.

Shares of MKSI traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.34. The stock had a trading volume of 695,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,767. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $113.12 and a 52 week high of $195.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.93 and a 200 day moving average of $152.66. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

