Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

MODN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 100,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $939.24 million, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 0.97. Model N has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $42.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,562 shares of company stock worth $520,194 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Model N by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Model N during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

