Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Position Raised by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 173,457 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.88. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

