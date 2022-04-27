Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MONRY. UBS Group raised shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised shares of Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONRY remained flat at $$51.55 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 265. Moncler has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

