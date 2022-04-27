Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $5,256,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares in the company, valued at $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,677 shares of company stock worth $30,518,027. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $394.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.38. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.53 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.56.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

