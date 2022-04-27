Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.85.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 93,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,800. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.94. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

