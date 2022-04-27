Moog (MOG.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter.

Shares of MOG.B stock opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Moog has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $95.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Moog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Moog’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

