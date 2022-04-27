Morpheus Labs 24-Hour Volume Tops $510,629.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $16.16 million and approximately $510,629.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00032254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00101012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 483,499,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

