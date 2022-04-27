Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) to post sales of $60,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. Motus GI posted sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $1.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $2.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.58 million, with estimates ranging from $9.05 million to $10.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 83.71% and a negative net margin of 4,867.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

MOTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motus GI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

MOTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 229,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,289. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.40. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 276.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Motus GI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

