MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

MSCI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. MSCI has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MSCI to earn $13.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

MSCI traded down $6.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $423.23. The company had a trading volume of 5,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,883. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.47 and a 200-day moving average of $561.49. MSCI has a 1-year low of $429.21 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $562.43.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,278 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in MSCI by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

