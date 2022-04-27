mStable USD (MUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.04 Million

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.04 million and approximately $47,497.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,215.27 or 0.99966607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00055501 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00024508 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006674 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.