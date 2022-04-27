MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTUAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($237.63) to €232.00 ($249.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($236.56) to €245.00 ($263.44) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($189.25) to €178.00 ($191.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTUAY remained flat at $$102.61 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,139. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.03 and its 200-day moving average is $107.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.40. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $91.69 and a 12-month high of $132.53.

MTU Aero Engines ( OTCMKTS:MTUAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile (Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.