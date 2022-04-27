MultiVAC Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MTV)

MultiVAC (MTV) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. One MultiVAC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. MultiVAC has a market cap of $10.96 million and $3.65 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MultiVAC Coin Profile

MultiVAC (MTV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MultiVAC is www.mtv.ac

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

MultiVAC Coin Trading

