My DeFi Pet Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $883,890.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.91 or 0.07354430 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00047480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

