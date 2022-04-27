Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.18

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.18 and last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 5737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $869.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49.

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $26,485.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $33,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,992 shares of company stock worth $192,079. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 268.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 100.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 16.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

