Namecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.63 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00005358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $30.63 million and $5,722.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,799.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.91 or 0.00785862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00199612 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022901 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

