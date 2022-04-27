National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.320-$4.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NHI stock opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $74.75.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

