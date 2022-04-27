Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.55). Nautilus reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 164.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nautilus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of NLS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. 75,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,299. The company has a market cap of $93.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.64. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.59.

In other news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nautilus by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Nautilus by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Signify Wealth bought a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.