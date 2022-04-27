Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAVI. TheStreet downgraded Navient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point cut Navient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Navient alerts:

NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 90,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. Navient has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after acquiring an additional 467,052 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Navient by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after buying an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Navient by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 544,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after buying an additional 115,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 54,022 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.