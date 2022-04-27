Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Down 9.9%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70. Approximately 5,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 338,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.16.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $268.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.96 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 72.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

