NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.35

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10.
About NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NCC Group (NCCGF)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.