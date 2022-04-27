NCR (NYSE:NCR) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 102026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NCR by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

NCR Company Profile (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.