NCR (NYSE:NCR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.11 billion.NCR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$3.200 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCR. TheStreet raised NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCR traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. 2,209,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60. NCR has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth $679,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 33,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.