Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Down 86.0% in April

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut Nedbank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

OTCMKTS NDBKY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,598. Nedbank Group has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.3839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Nedbank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.