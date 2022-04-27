Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. 3,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 562,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRDY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nerdy in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nerdy from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nerdy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nerdy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.66 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of -0.37.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 117.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. Research analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 221,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nerdy by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter worth about $696,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

