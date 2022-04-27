Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the March 31st total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,703,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NSAV traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,088,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,618,496. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Net Savings Link has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15.
About Net Savings Link (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Net Savings Link (NSAV)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Net Savings Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Savings Link and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.