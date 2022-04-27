Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the March 31st total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,703,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NSAV traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,088,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,618,496. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Net Savings Link has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.15.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges.

