Neutrino Dollar (USDN) One Day Volume Tops $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 122.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00071938 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

