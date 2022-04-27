New BitShares (NBS) Achieves Market Cap of $31.55 Million

New BitShares (NBS) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $31.55 million and $829,264.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.32 or 0.07352077 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00048561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

