New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

NYCB traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,798. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,879,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,373,000 after purchasing an additional 469,548 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2,533.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 444,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 427,953 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,427,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,427,000 after acquiring an additional 80,177 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.12.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

