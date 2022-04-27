New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.80

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 140230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYCB. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 207.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 739,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

