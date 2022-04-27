Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 72.8% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,161 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Newmont by 67.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 830,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,118,000 after purchasing an additional 334,150 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.78. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

