NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -563.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $93.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,871. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NXRT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

