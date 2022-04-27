NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,456,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of NextEra Energy worth $696,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,327,000 after purchasing an additional 226,555 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $74.31. The stock had a trading volume of 510,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,440,633. The stock has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

