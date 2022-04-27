Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 651266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02.
Nexus Gold Company Profile (CVE:NXS)
