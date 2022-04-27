NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.7% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $237,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,999 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of NIKE by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after acquiring an additional 979,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.41.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $121.31. 350,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,060,250. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

