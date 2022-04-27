Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,323 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of HEICO by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 22.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 40,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 151.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEI. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $2,504,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $1,631,539.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEI opened at $142.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.41. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $122.94 and a 1 year high of $159.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.13.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

