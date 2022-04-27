Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 41,619 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,619 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 137.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 33.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

