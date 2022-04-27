Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 501,375 Shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,375 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Velo3D worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $103,000.

VLD opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.25. Velo3D, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VLD. Bank of America lowered shares of Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

