Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $8.94 Million Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,346 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.67% of Accolade worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Accolade by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Accolade by 27.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

