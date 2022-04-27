Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases Shares of 280,435 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 280,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPEV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after buying an additional 2,584,129 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of XPeng by 22.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after buying an additional 3,000,154 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of XPeng by 0.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,435,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPeng by 16.6% during the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,617,000 after buying an additional 375,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of XPeng by 145.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,269,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,668,000 after buying an additional 1,343,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPEV opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 6.48.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

