Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 774,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,760 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $12,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

