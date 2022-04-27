Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 103,285 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 103,285 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.25% of NanoString Technologies worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

NSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

In related news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $98,122.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $58,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $81.89.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

