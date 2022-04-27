Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 17,387 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,387 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 46,727 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 539,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 333,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,306,000 after purchasing an additional 383,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SU. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

