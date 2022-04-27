Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 29,018 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,998,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,018 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 10.23% of Compugen worth $30,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 18.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Compugen by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Compugen by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Compugen by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Compugen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Compugen Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $158.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

