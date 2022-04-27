Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 603,842 Shares of Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603,842 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 3.44% of Calyxt worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Calyxt by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 85.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Calyxt during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 100.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 22,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Calyxt stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Calyxt, Inc. has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 169.93% and a negative net margin of 112.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

