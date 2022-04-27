NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.67

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and traded as low as $16.13. NIPPON STL & SU/S shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 628 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

