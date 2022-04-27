NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

NiSource has increased its dividend by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years. NiSource has a dividend payout ratio of 60.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. NiSource has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in NiSource by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 19,294 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NiSource (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.