Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. 108,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,532,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $539.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 176.94% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -5.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 144,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,106,000 after buying an additional 260,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 320,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

