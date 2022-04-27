Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) to post $3.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $15.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $16.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

JWN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.24. 3,148,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,211,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 5,037.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

